CACI International (NYSE:CACI) PT Raised to $329.00

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $310.00 to $329.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CACI. Raymond James raised shares of CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CACI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

CACI International stock opened at $308.81 on Thursday. CACI International has a 52 week low of $235.34 and a 52 week high of $309.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.81.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by ($0.08). CACI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CACI International will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gregory R. Bradford purchased 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $245.92 per share, for a total transaction of $273,217.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $34,392.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in CACI International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in CACI International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in CACI International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CACI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 255.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

