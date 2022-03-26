Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Equities analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CPGet Rating) (TSE:CP) to announce sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway reported sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year sales of $6.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $7.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.42 billion to $10.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CPGet Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. Susquehanna raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,860,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,162,018. The firm has a market cap of $77.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $83.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.51%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 318.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 112,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 85,300 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 22,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Berry Street Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth $5,630,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,570,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,779 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 401,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,175,000 after acquiring an additional 53,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

