Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$9.60 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an underweight rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.28 to C$16.70 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 6.78. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $33.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.39.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $111.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.60 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 71.43% and a negative return on equity of 15.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

