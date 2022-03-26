Capital One Financial Weighs in on Ovintiv Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Ovintiv in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.78. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.86 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering upped their target price on Ovintiv to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their target price on Ovintiv from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$47.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$52.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.33.

Shares of TSE:OVV opened at C$68.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$54.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$47.19. The stock has a market cap of C$17.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.26. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of C$26.61 and a 52-week high of C$68.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.98%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

