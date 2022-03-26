CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Down 4.5% After Insider Selling

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.5% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $36.83 and last traded at $36.95. 4,583 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 698,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.70.

Specifically, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $444,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $116,761.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,612 shares of company stock valued at $2,888,391 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CDNA shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet cut CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.24 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.08.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $79.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.10 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CareDx by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,638,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,491,000 after acquiring an additional 228,621 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CareDx by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,999,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,068,000 after purchasing an additional 39,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CareDx by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,368,000 after purchasing an additional 509,420 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CareDx by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,636,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,697,000 after purchasing an additional 193,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CareDx by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,501,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,307,000 after purchasing an additional 405,392 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

