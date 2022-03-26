Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.810-$8.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.56 billion-$3.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.57 billion.Carter’s also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.250-$1.350 EPS.

Carter’s stock opened at $94.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.62. Carter’s has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRI. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Carter’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Carter’s from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Carter’s by 349.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,324,000 after buying an additional 86,955 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carter’s by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,539,000 after buying an additional 19,238 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Carter’s by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 122,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,383,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Carter’s by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 149,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,132,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Carter’s by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

