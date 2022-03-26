Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) will announce $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the highest is $1.61. Casey’s General Stores posted earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full year earnings of $8.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $10.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS.

CASY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.70.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $196.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.84. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $229.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 45.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 86.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

