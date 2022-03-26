CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI) to Release Earnings on Monday

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 28th.
CASI opened at $0.85 on Friday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94. The stock has a market cap of $118.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.33.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.
CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.
CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI)
