CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI) to Release Earnings on Monday

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 28th.

CASI opened at $0.85 on Friday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94. The stock has a market cap of $118.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 493.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,211 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 50,246 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 781.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 38,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 62,059 shares in the last quarter. 46.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

