Catlin Group (LON:CGL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Catlin Group Ltd. (LON:CGL – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 95.50 ($1.26). Catlin Group shares last traded at GBX 95.50 ($1.26), with a volume of 7,000 shares traded.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 103.72.
About Catlin Group (LON:CGL)
Featured Articles
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Catlin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catlin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.