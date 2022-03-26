Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.550-$1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.30 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.34 billion.Celestica also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $2.000-$ EPS.

NYSE CLS traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $12.27. The stock had a trading volume of 633,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,647. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.81. Celestica has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $13.40.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Celestica had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Celestica by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Celestica by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Celestica by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 20,608 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Celestica by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

