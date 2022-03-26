Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CDAY. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.55.

NYSE CDAY opened at $67.37 on Wednesday. Ceridian HCM has a 1 year low of $58.58 and a 1 year high of $130.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.06.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $282.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 6,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $428,743.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $76,550.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,437 shares of company stock worth $1,394,254. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 311.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 182.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 48.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 89.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

