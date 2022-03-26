CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.60.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get CEVA alerts:

In related news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $232,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in CEVA by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,727,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,190,000 after purchasing an additional 109,999 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 155,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in CEVA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $40.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.31 and a 200-day moving average of $42.18. CEVA has a 52-week low of $32.45 and a 52-week high of $60.77. The stock has a market cap of $934.73 million, a PE ratio of 4,029.00, a P/E/G ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.04.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.68 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CEVA will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CEVA (Get Rating)

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.