C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $51.52

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $51.52 and traded as low as $49.85. C&F Financial shares last traded at $50.10, with a volume of 366 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on C&F Financial in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.52. The company has a market cap of $177.96 million, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in C&F Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of C&F Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of C&F Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in C&F Financial by 428.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in C&F Financial by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.04% of the company’s stock.
About C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI)
C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.
