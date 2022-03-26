CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $5,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in CF Industries by 352.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF stock opened at $109.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.81. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.19 and a one year high of $109.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.27.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CF. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $86.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.90.

In related news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 110,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $8,789,433.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 1,098,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $88,188,234.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,360,353 shares of company stock worth $109,647,792 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.