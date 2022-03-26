CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a growth of 299.3% from the February 28th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of CGGYY stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.78. CGG has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $1.30.
About CGG (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CGG (CGGYY)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for CGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.