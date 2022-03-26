CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a growth of 299.3% from the February 28th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of CGGYY stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.78. CGG has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $1.30.

CGG is an integrated geosciences company, which provides geological geophysical and reservoir capabilities to its broad base of customers primarily from the global oil and gas industry. It manufactures geophysical equipment, as a provider of marine, land and airborne data acquisition services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Contractual Data Acquisition, Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir, Equipment, and Non-Operated Resources.

