Chardan Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FIXX. Oppenheimer cut Homology Medicines from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Homology Medicines from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Homology Medicines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Homology Medicines from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.44.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

FIXX opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of -0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.89. Homology Medicines has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $9.83.

Homology Medicines ( NASDAQ:FIXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 281.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Homology Medicines will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,650,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,418 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,520,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 399,702 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 604.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 192,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 187,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.