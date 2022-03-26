Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GTLS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $212.00 to $189.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $189.13.

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $186.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 129.49 and a beta of 1.61. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $108.29 and a 1 year high of $206.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $378.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.91 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Chart Industries by 240.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,631,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,940,000 after buying an additional 1,858,676 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Chart Industries by 113.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,340,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,756,000 after buying an additional 1,245,116 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries by 6,827.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 624,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,396,000 after buying an additional 615,731 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 78.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,357,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,488,000 after buying an additional 596,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $40,670,000.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

