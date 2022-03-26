Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.050-$6.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have commented on CPK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.60.

Shares of CPK stock traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.52. 43,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,350. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12 month low of $113.49 and a 12 month high of $146.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 0.53.

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $160.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.59%.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $133,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

