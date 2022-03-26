China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.48

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.48 and traded as low as $0.30. China Jo-Jo Drugstores shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 288,009 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.48.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CJJD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 5,013.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 65,177 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 26,855 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 66,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 153.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 84,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD)

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc operates as an online and offline retailer and wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products. It also operates an online pharmacy and retail drugstores with licensed doctors on site for consultation, examination, and treatment of common ailments at scheduled hours.

