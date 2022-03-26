China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CYD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Greenridge Global reduced their price target on shares of China Yuchai International from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of CYD opened at $11.96 on Friday. China Yuchai International has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $19.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.89.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in China Yuchai International by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 340.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. 21.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.

