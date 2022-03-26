China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CYD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Greenridge Global reduced their price target on shares of China Yuchai International from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.
Shares of CYD opened at $11.96 on Friday. China Yuchai International has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $19.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.89.
China Yuchai International Company Profile (Get Rating)
China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Yuchai International (CYD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.