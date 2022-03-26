CIBC Lowers VanEck ETF Trust (TSE:EINC) Price Target to C$27.00

VanEck ETF Trust (TSE:EINC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 122.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EINC. assumed coverage on VanEck ETF Trust in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$27.00 price target on the stock. ATB Capital increased their target price on VanEck ETF Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on VanEck ETF Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price target on VanEck ETF Trust to C$21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$24.00 price target on VanEck ETF Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.50.

VanEck ETF Trust stock opened at C$12.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$581.86 million and a PE ratio of -7.18. VanEck ETF Trust has a 12-month low of C$10.79 and a 12-month high of C$26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

