Citigroup Boosts Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target to $126.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $89.00 to $126.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Nutrien from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $85.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $95.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $108.43 on Tuesday. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $59.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.78 and a 200-day moving average of $74.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nutrien will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $1,786,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at $381,038,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. Institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

