Citigroup Trims Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Target Price to $275.00

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2022

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on COIN. Bank of America upgraded Coinbase Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $444.00 to $377.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $332.05.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $186.71 on Tuesday. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $150.12 and a 12 month high of $429.54. The company has a market cap of $40.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.45.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COINGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.23, for a total transaction of $203,959.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,920 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at $258,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,984,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $429,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.