Citigroup Trims Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Target Price to $275.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on COIN. Bank of America upgraded Coinbase Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $444.00 to $377.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $332.05.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $186.71 on Tuesday. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $150.12 and a 12 month high of $429.54. The company has a market cap of $40.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.45.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.23, for a total transaction of $203,959.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,920 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at $258,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,984,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $429,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

