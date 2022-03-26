CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY) Short Interest Up 560.0% in March

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 560.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.
OTCMKTS:CKISY opened at $33.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.26. CK Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $33.86.
About CK Infrastructure (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CK Infrastructure (CKISY)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for CK Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.