CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY) Short Interest Up 560.0% in March

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 560.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

OTCMKTS:CKISY opened at $33.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.26. CK Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $33.86.

Get CK Infrastructure alerts:

About CK Infrastructure (Get Rating)

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited, an infrastructure company, develops, invests in, and operates infrastructure businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company invests in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy, household infrastructure, and infrastructure related businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CK Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.