CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Short Interest Down 76.0% in March

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 76.0% from the February 28th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet lowered CKX Lands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get CKX Lands alerts:

Shares of CKX Lands stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.97. 19,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,298. CKX Lands has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $19.58. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.15.

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, such as oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses comprising agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CKX Lands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CKX Lands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.