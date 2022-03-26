CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Short Interest Down 76.0% in March

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 76.0% from the February 28th total of 2,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered CKX Lands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

NYSEAMERICAN:CKX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.97. 19,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,298. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 million, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.15. CKX Lands has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $19.58.

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, such as oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses comprising agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

