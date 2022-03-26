Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 585 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 585 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $41,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $310.68 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $296.03 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $340.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

