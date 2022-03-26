Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CLH. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a sell rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Clean Harbors from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.13.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $107.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.77. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.63. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $83.56 and a 12 month high of $118.89.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $3,285,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,971. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

