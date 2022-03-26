Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clear Secure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $62.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.71.

Shares of YOU opened at $23.01 on Wednesday. Clear Secure has a one year low of $18.79 and a one year high of $65.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.52.

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.15. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.12 million. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Clear Secure news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 259,563 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $6,473,501.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 1,188,102 shares of company stock valued at $29,152,192 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Clear Secure by 611.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Clear Secure by 181.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. 54.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

