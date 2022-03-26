ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.90 million, a P/E ratio of 90.09 and a beta of 1.30. ClearOne has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $4.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.30.

In related news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley bought 1,538,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $1,999,999.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of ClearOne by 5,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 206,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ClearOne by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 641,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 245,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ClearOne during the third quarter worth $851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

