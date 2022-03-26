Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.53), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clever Leaves had a negative net margin of 297.42% and a negative return on equity of 41.75%. Clever Leaves updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLVR traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,924,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,591. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. Clever Leaves has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $12.62.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. dropped their price target on shares of Clever Leaves from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clever Leaves from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clever Leaves from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Clever Leaves during the fourth quarter worth about $764,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Clever Leaves by 567.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 109,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 92,944 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Clever Leaves during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Clever Leaves by 60.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Clever Leaves by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares during the period. 28.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clever Leaves

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. It also engages in the formulating, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling of homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors.

