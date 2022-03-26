Colleen Jansen Sells 2,473 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) CMO Colleen Jansen sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $44,316.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $18.47 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $36.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.05.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 54.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 236.7% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 2,121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in ChargePoint by 202.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in ChargePoint by 491.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. 27.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

