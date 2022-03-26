Colliers Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)

Colliers Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Myomo’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.60) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on MYO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myomo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Myomo from $34.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of MYO stock opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. Myomo has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $14.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Myomo ( NYSEAMERICAN:MYO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). Myomo had a negative net margin of 74.85% and a negative return on equity of 71.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Myomo will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Myomo by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Myomo by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Myomo by 326.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Myomo by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Myomo during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

