Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) versus MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Critical Analysis

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) and MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Colony Bankcorp and MetroCity Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Bankcorp 17.40% 13.14% 1.10% MetroCity Bankshares 43.29% 22.73% 2.34%

Colony Bankcorp has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MetroCity Bankshares has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Colony Bankcorp and MetroCity Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Bankcorp $106.88 million 3.08 $18.66 million $1.69 11.08 MetroCity Bankshares $142.54 million 4.35 $61.70 million $2.40 10.15

MetroCity Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Colony Bankcorp. MetroCity Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Colony Bankcorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Colony Bankcorp pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. MetroCity Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Colony Bankcorp pays out 25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MetroCity Bankshares pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Colony Bankcorp has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. MetroCity Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.0% of Colony Bankcorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Colony Bankcorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Colony Bankcorp and MetroCity Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colony Bankcorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 MetroCity Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Colony Bankcorp presently has a consensus price target of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.79%. Given Colony Bankcorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Colony Bankcorp is more favorable than MetroCity Bankshares.

Summary

MetroCity Bankshares beats Colony Bankcorp on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division, Mortgage Division, and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services including commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts. The Mortgage Division segment consists of sales and servicing of one-to-four family residential mortgage loans. The Small Business Specialty Lending Division segment focuses on the selling and servicing of SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans. The company was founded on November 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Fitzgerald, GA.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial bank services. The firm offers customary banking services as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, single family residential loans, and money transfers services. Its portfolio includes construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, single family residential mortgages, and consumer and other. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Doraville, GA.

