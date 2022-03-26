Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Short Interest Update

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 345.5% from the February 28th total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 73.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 13,006 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 8.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares during the third quarter worth $146,000. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 530,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,120,000 after buying an additional 56,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CWBC opened at $15.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Community West Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Community West Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CWBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 26.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Community West Bancshares will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Community West Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 18.67%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Community West Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rate, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products.

