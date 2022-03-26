Comparing Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) & La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Genetic Technologies and La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies N/A -83.27% -55.07% La Jolla Pharmaceutical 25.96% -27.07% 20.11%

35.0% of Applied Genetic Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.3% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Applied Genetic Technologies and La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies $500,000.00 105.58 -$57.83 million ($1.53) -0.80 La Jolla Pharmaceutical $75.72 million 1.50 $19.66 million $0.57 7.25

La Jolla Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Genetic Technologies. Applied Genetic Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than La Jolla Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Applied Genetic Technologies and La Jolla Pharmaceutical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Genetic Technologies 0 0 6 0 3.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Applied Genetic Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,119.51%. Given Applied Genetic Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Applied Genetic Technologies is more favorable than La Jolla Pharmaceutical.

Risk and Volatility

Applied Genetic Technologies has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

La Jolla Pharmaceutical beats Applied Genetic Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology. The company was founded by Richard Jude Samulski, Nicholas Muzyczka, William W. Hauswirth, Terence R. Flotte, and Barry J. Byrne on January 19, 1999 and is headquartered in Alachua, FL.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

