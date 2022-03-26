Comparing First Colombia Gold (OTCMKTS:FCGD) and Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU)

First Colombia Gold (OTCMKTS:FCGD – Get Rating) and Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get First Colombia Gold alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for First Colombia Gold and Centerra Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Colombia Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Centerra Gold 0 5 4 0 2.44

Centerra Gold has a consensus target price of $11.88, indicating a potential upside of 20.56%. Given Centerra Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Centerra Gold is more favorable than First Colombia Gold.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Colombia Gold and Centerra Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Colombia Gold N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Centerra Gold $900.14 million 3.25 -$381.77 million ($1.30) -7.58

First Colombia Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Centerra Gold.

Profitability

This table compares First Colombia Gold and Centerra Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Colombia Gold N/A N/A N/A Centerra Gold -35.49% 10.00% 7.69%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.1% of Centerra Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of First Colombia Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Centerra Gold beats First Colombia Gold on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Colombia Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Colombia Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Energy and Mining divisions. It holds interests in 96 oil wells with a gross acreage of 4,302 acres in the counties of Cumberland, Monroe, Overton, and Clinton. The company is also involved in the precious minerals exploration business. It owns 2 unpatented mining claims in the Skip Silver prospect covering an area of approximately 40 acres in central Montana. The company was formerly known as Amazon Goldsands Ltd. and changed its name to First Colombia Gold Corp. in November 2010. First Colombia Gold Corp. was founded in 1997 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

Centerra Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its principal projects include the 100% owned the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for First Colombia Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Colombia Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.