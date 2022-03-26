Comparing Grupo Simec (SIM) & The Competition

Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM – Get Rating) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Blast furnaces & steel mills” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Grupo Simec to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grupo Simec and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Simec $2.74 billion $504.19 million 9.51 Grupo Simec Competitors $16.63 billion $2.15 billion 1.66

Grupo Simec’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Simec. Grupo Simec is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Grupo Simec and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Simec 0 0 0 0 N/A Grupo Simec Competitors 429 1426 1545 77 2.37

As a group, “Blast furnaces & steel mills” companies have a potential upside of 0.71%. Given Grupo Simec’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Grupo Simec has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Grupo Simec has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Simec’s peers have a beta of 1.56, indicating that their average stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Simec and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Simec 18.41% 23.67% 19.05% Grupo Simec Competitors 11.98% 25.72% 13.20%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.7% of shares of all “Blast furnaces & steel mills” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of shares of all “Blast furnaces & steel mills” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Grupo Simec peers beat Grupo Simec on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Grupo Simec (Get Rating)

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi. The U.S. segment refers to the results of the operations of Republic including plants, located in the United States. The Brazil segment includes the results of the operations in plant located in Pindamonhangaba, Sao Paulo State, Brazil. The company was founded on August 22, 1990 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

