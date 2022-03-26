Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.83.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, CL King upped their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

CMP stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.69. The company had a trading volume of 262,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.94 and a 200 day moving average of $59.15. Compass Minerals International has a fifty-two week low of $47.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 18.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Compass Minerals International will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.16%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 595.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

