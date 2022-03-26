Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Sold by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after buying an additional 127,379 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter worth $4,344,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMP stock opened at $64.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.15. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.10 and a 52 week high of $75.44.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a positive return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMP. CL King boosted their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

