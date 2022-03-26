Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Conifer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.15). Conifer reported earnings per share of ($0.72) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conifer will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 33.32% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNFR traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.32. 1,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,748. Conifer has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $4.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Conifer as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

