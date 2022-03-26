ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT Raised to $112.00 at KeyCorp

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $106.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.09.

COP opened at $107.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $47.85 and a 12 month high of $107.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.28.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,318 shares of company stock valued at $23,660,545 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

