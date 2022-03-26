Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.73.

NYSE ED opened at $92.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.13. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $71.17 and a 1 year high of $91.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.20.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 82.08%.

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 193 shares of company stock valued at $16,622. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

