Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.50

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.50 and traded as low as $17.95. Constellium shares last traded at $18.55, with a volume of 416,400 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSTM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Constellium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Get Constellium alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 115.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 1,383.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Constellium (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.