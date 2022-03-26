ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of CFRX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.84. The company had a trading volume of 40,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,622. ContraFect has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $151.03 million, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average is $3.31.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFRX. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in ContraFect during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ContraFect by 226.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 48,017 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in ContraFect by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ContraFect by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 309,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 16,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ContraFect by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 530,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. 58.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.
