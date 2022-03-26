ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of ContraFect from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ContraFect currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $3.84 on Friday. ContraFect has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $151.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.31.

ContraFect ( NASDAQ:CFRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. On average, analysts forecast that ContraFect will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFRX. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in ContraFect during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ContraFect during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ContraFect during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in ContraFect by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 30,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

