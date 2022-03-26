Contrasting DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) and ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF)

DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF – Get Rating) and ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of ARC Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

DXI Capital has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARC Resources has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DXI Capital and ARC Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DXI Capital $220,000.00 13.16 $4.76 million $0.27 0.89 ARC Resources $4.08 billion 2.38 $627.63 million $1.16 12.09

ARC Resources has higher revenue and earnings than DXI Capital. DXI Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ARC Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DXI Capital and ARC Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DXI Capital N/A N/A -450.66% ARC Resources 15.22% 13.92% 7.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for DXI Capital and ARC Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DXI Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A ARC Resources 0 0 6 0 3.00

ARC Resources has a consensus target price of $19.38, indicating a potential upside of 38.20%. Given ARC Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ARC Resources is more favorable than DXI Capital.

Summary

ARC Resources beats DXI Capital on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DXI Capital (Get Rating)

DXI Capital Corp. does not have signification operations. Previously, it was engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in North America. The company was formerly known as DXI Energy Inc. and changed its name to DXI Capital Corp. in September 2020. DXI Capital Corp. was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About ARC Resources (Get Rating)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

