Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Receives $13.44 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.15.

CTSDF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.75 to C$14.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of CTSDF stock opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.38. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $10.66.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in combining accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

