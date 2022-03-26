Converge Technology Solutions’ (CTS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated their buy rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a C$14.50 target price on the stock.

CTS has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a hold rating and a C$13.00 target price for the company. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$12.50 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.00.

TSE CTS opened at C$9.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.63. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of C$4.91 and a 52-week high of C$13.09. The company has a market cap of C$2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 167.02.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

