Converge Technology Solutions’ (CTS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated their buy rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTSGet Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a C$14.50 target price on the stock.

CTS has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a hold rating and a C$13.00 target price for the company. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$12.50 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.00.

TSE CTS opened at C$9.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.63. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of C$4.91 and a 52-week high of C$13.09. The company has a market cap of C$2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 167.02.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

