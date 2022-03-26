Convergence Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,719 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TJX. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,816 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 53,530 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.65.

TJX opened at $61.29 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.92 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

